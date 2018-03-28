Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Position in Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Hawkins at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 86.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $352.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.74. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.05 million during the quarter. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hawkins, Inc distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and specialty ingredients for its customers in a range of industries. The Company conducts its business in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. Its Industrial segment is engaged in providing industrial chemicals, products and services to various industries, such as agriculture, chemical processing, electronics and energy.

