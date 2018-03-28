$166.00 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will post $166.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.10 million and the highest is $174.00 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $163.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $166.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $668.30 million to $681.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $736.26 million per share, with estimates ranging from $724.70 million to $751.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research set a $19.00 price target on Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo set a $20.00 price target on Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

In related news, insider Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 6,413,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $110,634,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $229,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,247.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,682,831 shares of company stock valued at $115,327,897 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Boot Barn by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 83.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 285,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boot Barn by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,568,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 213,405 shares during the period.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,029. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.13, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc is a lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s stores are located in or near neighborhood shopping centers with trade areas of approximately five or more miles, and it has opened stores in malls and outlet center locations.

