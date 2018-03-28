Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Position in Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,313,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,439,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,021 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.37.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $107,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,118,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,069,195. The company has a market capitalization of $33,377.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,492.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

