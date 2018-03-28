16,976 Shares in Gamco Investors Inc (GBL) Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Gamco Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gamco Investors by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Gamco Investors by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 35,771 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamco Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $941,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gamco Investors by 8.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gamco Investors by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gamco Investors alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Gamco Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Gamco Investors stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $729.07, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.03. Gamco Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.41.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter. Gamco Investors had a net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 72.20%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Gamco Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.09%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/16976-shares-in-gamco-investors-inc-gbl-acquired-by-stone-ridge-asset-management-llc.html.

Gamco Investors Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of investment advisory services to open and closed-end funds, institutional and private wealth management investors principally in the United States. The Company operates through the investment advisory and asset management business segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamco Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamco Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.