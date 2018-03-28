1&1 Drillisch (DRI) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) received a €84.00 ($103.70) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($87.65) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €66.00 ($81.48) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.76 ($82.43).

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch (ETR DRI) opened at €56.70 ($70.00) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,980.00 and a P/E ratio of 50.63. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52 week low of €5.25 ($6.48) and a 52 week high of €72.65 ($89.69).

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a digital subscriber line (DSL) and mobile telecommunications provider in Germany. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Montabaur, Germany.

