18,988 Shares in Dominion Energy Inc (D) Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 138,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 892,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 15,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,728,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,728. The company has a market cap of $44,368.83, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $66.99 and a 12 month high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.02%.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.15 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Hilliard Lyons raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.18.

In other news, Director John W. Harris sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $899,644.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,763.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Harris sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $214,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,529.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, formerly Dominion Resources, Inc, is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

