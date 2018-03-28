2,634 Shares in Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Purchased by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,634 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,663,044 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,801,874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353,245 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,174,883 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,389,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,052,011 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,880,105,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053,413 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 395.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 10,487,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $722,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369,500 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at $16,633,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,254,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $89.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $671,267.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $28.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.39 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

