300 Token Price Tops $629.85 on Top Exchanges (300)

300 Token (CURRENCY:300) traded up 24.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, 300 Token has traded 12% higher against the dollar. 300 Token has a market cap of $188,954.00 and $692.00 worth of 300 Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 300 Token token can currently be bought for $629.85 or 0.07956570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002756 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00721187 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015143 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012654 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00037062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00146009 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031137 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

300 Token Token Profile

300 Token’s genesis date was June 29th, 2017. 300 Token’s total supply is 300 tokens. 300 Token’s official Twitter account is @300_Token. 300 Token’s official website is 300tokensparta.com.

300 Token Token Trading

300 Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase 300 Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 300 Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 300 Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

