Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,838 MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDU. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 411,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 58,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 26,357 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,008. MDU Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5,386.50, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDU. ValuEngine upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Williams Capital cut their price target on MDU Resources Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc is engaged in regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services business. The Company’s businesses segments are electric, natural gas distribution, pipeline and midstream, construction materials and contracting, and construction services. The electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity.

