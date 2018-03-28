3,180 Shares in Allete, Inc. (ALE) Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALE. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allete in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allete during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Allete by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allete in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allete in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Allete in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.50 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Allete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $71.00 price target on Allete and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Allete in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Allete stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,739. Allete, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.64 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3,628.13, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Allete (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.13). Allete had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Allete, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Allete’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Allete’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

In other news, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $56,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allete Profile

ALLETE, Inc is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, Inc (ALLETE Clean Energy), U.S. Water Services Holding Company (U.S. Water Services), and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes its regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, and Superior Water, Light and Power Company, and its investment in American Transmission Company LLC.

