Jump Trading LLC Takes $235,000 Position in McDermott International Inc (MDR)

Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in McDermott International by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in McDermott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDermott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDermott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 target price on shares of McDermott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.80 target price (up previously from $7.30) on shares of McDermott International in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of McDermott International from $9.30 to $8.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McDermott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Shares of McDermott International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. 3,381,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,622,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. McDermott International Inc has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,920.06, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.68.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $718.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.57 million. McDermott International had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that McDermott International Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

