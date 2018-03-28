3M Co (MMM) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of 3M worth $250,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,828,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 521,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,901,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,309,000 after purchasing an additional 332,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,379,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,501,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $746,391,000 after purchasing an additional 142,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,024,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,476,000 after purchasing an additional 159,668 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, insider Hak Cheol Shin sold 8,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $2,072,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,105 shares in the company, valued at $29,689,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total value of $742,051.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Vetr cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.35 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up from $208.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $215.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $188.62 and a 52 week high of $259.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $128,246.88, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. 3M’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

3M Profile

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, , appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

