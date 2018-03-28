3M Co (MMM) is Saybrook Capital NC’s 5th Largest Position

Saybrook Capital NC raised its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 3M comprises 4.4% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in 3M by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in 3M by 6.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management grew its position in 3M by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in 3M by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock opened at $215.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $128,246.88, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $188.62 and a 12 month high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. ValuEngine cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.40.

In related news, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 225 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $56,178.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total value of $742,051.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “3M Co (MMM) is Saybrook Capital NC’s 5th Largest Position” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/3m-co-mmm-is-saybrook-capital-ncs-5th-largest-position.html.

3M Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, , appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.