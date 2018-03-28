Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys Shares of 40,566 China Mobile (NYSE:CHL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 19.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 27.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,797,000 after acquiring an additional 108,754 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 12.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,577,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,986,000 after acquiring an additional 168,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nomura cut shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

China Mobile stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $45.70. 320,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,653. China Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.93.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and voice value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

