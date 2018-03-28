$406.69 Million in Sales Expected for Premier Inc (PINC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce $406.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $415.00 million and the lowest is $401.20 million. Premier reported sales of $379.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $406.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.35 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

PINC has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $125,833.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan D. Devore sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,298,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,117,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,217 shares of company stock worth $1,777,516. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Premier by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Premier by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Premier by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Premier by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Premier by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

PINC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,765. The company has a market cap of $4,484.59, a PE ratio of -9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

About Premier

Premier, Inc is a healthcare improvement company. The Company is uniting an alliance of approximately 3,900 United States hospitals and health systems and approximately 150,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. The Company operates healthcare group purchasing organizations and also provides integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory services, performance improvement collaborative and other services.

