4,141 Shares in Stifel (SF) Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stifel (NYSE:SF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stifel by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Stifel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,841,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Stifel by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stifel by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stifel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Stifel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Stifel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo upped their price target on Stifel from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Stifel from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of Stifel stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Stifel has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4,198.97, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Stifel (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.55. Stifel had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $804.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Stifel’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Stifel will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ben A. Plotkin sold 9,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $570,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, a retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking firm. It operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment consists of the Private Client Group and Stifel Bank businesses.

