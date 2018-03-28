43,808 Shares in Career Education Corp. (CECO) Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Career Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Career Education in the fourth quarter valued at $2,969,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Career Education in the fourth quarter valued at $1,475,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Career Education in the fourth quarter valued at $5,392,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Career Education in the fourth quarter valued at $2,029,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Career Education in the fourth quarter valued at $3,609,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $543,668.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of Career Education stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Career Education Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $932.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 2.56.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Career Education had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $143.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Career Education’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Career Education Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

