Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in Consumer Discretionary SPDR (XLY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000. Consumer Discretionary SPDR makes up about 1.4% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLY. Dow Chemical Co. DE boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE now owns 90,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 47,757 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 20.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,318,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 138.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,575,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,417,000 after buying an additional 915,623 shares during the period.

Shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR stock opened at $101.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,820.00 and a P/E ratio of 13.50. Consumer Discretionary SPDR has a 12 month low of $86.37 and a 12 month high of $109.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3098 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. Consumer Discretionary SPDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Consumer Discretionary SPDR Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

