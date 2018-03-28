PFS Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 51,251 PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NASDAQ:LDRI)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NASDAQ:LDRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 5.39% of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.59. 616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $25.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/51251-shares-in-powershares-exchange-traded-fund-trust-ii-ldri-acquired-by-pfs-investments-inc-updated.html.

