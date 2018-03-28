5,503 Shares in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,696,000 after buying an additional 162,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,456,000 after purchasing an additional 82,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Renasant by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,607,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,723,000 after buying an additional 184,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Renasant by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 800,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,330,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,109.39, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.03. Renasant Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 8.19%. sell-side analysts predict that Renasant Corp. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.58%.

In other news, Director J Niles Mcneel sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $396,933.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,831 shares in the company, valued at $657,903.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP R Rick Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,833. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNST. Hovde Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Renasant and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Renasant Corporation is a bank holding company that owns and operates Renasant Bank (the Bank) and Renasant Insurance, Inc (Renasant Insurance). The Company’s segments include Community Banks, which delivers a range of banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses, including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, equipment leasing, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities; Insurance, which includes a full service insurance agency offering all lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers; Wealth Management, which offers a range of fiduciary services that includes the administration and management of trust accounts, including personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, and Other.

