Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $3.07 Million in Exchange Traded Concepts Trust (NASDAQ:ROBO) Stock

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exchange Traded Concepts Trust (NASDAQ:ROBO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Exchange Traded Concepts Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Exchange Traded Concepts Trust by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 88,048 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exchange Traded Concepts Trust by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Exchange Traded Concepts Trust by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exchange Traded Concepts Trust by 453.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 26,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exchange Traded Concepts Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,016,000.

Exchange Traded Concepts Trust stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $41.14. 312,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,037. Exchange Traded Concepts Trust has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

