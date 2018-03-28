Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $12.70 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,699,000. Honeywell International comprises 1.5% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 113.2% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 772.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,899.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $144.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,862. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.40 and a 12-month high of $165.13. The firm has a market cap of $110,499.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 143.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $117.12 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.73.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

