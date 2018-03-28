888 Holdings (888) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

888 Holdings (LON:888) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from 888’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

888 stock opened at GBX 273.60 ($3.78) on Wednesday. 888 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 232.25 ($3.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.20 ($4.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $1,080.00 and a PE ratio of 13,680.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on 888. Numis Securities cut 888 to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 258 ($3.56) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.42) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 888 from GBX 315 ($4.35) to GBX 325 ($4.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 312.60 ($4.32).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

