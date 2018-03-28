8,888 Shares in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Acquired by Elkfork Partners LLC

Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $636,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 77,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $9,896,572.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,305 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.02, for a total transaction of $685,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,468.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,453 shares of company stock valued at $33,517,643. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $1.45 to $1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $146.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $148.92. The firm has a market cap of $54,508.08, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

