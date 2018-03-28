HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,984 Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,984 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 86,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 79,802 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,347,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 214,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,013.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $52.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc is a retail bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. Its Consumer Banking serves retail customers and small businesses. Consumer Banking products and services include deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, auto financing, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, wealth management and investment services.

