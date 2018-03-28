97,001 Shares in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 97,001 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of U.S. Silica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 12.2% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,559 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

In other news, Director Diane K. Duren bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,881.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $523,334.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 529,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,025. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,019.94, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.28. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $50.39.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). U.S. Silica had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $360.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLCA. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Monday. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on U.S. Silica in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “97,001 Shares in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Acquired by Pier Capital LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/97001-shares-in-u-s-silica-holdings-inc-slca-purchased-by-pier-capital-llc-updated.html.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.