Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) Receives $46.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

AAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron's in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Northcoast Research set a $53.00 target price on shares of Aaron's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Aaron's in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Aaron's stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.57. 529,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Aaron's has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3,239.66, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.07.

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $884.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.07 million. Aaron's had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Aaron's will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron's announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. Aaron's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.96%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Yanker sold 40,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $1,916,899.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,332.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,048. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Aaron's by 32.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 204,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 50,561 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Aaron's by 57.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aaron's by 74.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 185,958 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aaron's in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron's by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,337,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,371,000 after acquiring an additional 49,360 shares during the period.

Aaron’s, Inc (Aaron’s) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Company engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its Company-operated and franchised stores in Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

