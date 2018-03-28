Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Aaron's has increased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Aaron's has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aaron's to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Shares of Aaron's stock opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3,239.66, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.07. Aaron's has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Aaron's had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $884.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Aaron's will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Aaron's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Yanker sold 40,195 shares of Aaron's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $1,916,899.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,647 shares of company stock worth $2,033,048. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Aaron's in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Aaron's in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aaron's from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Aaron's from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

Aaron's announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aaron's Company Profile

Aaron’s, Inc (Aaron’s) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Company engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its Company-operated and franchised stores in Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

