ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 23 price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.39% from the stock’s previous close.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 32 target price on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 30 target price on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 23.50 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS set a CHF 21 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a CHF 21.03 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 26.30.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock traded up CHF 0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching CHF 23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,390,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $50,410.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56. ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ABB (ABBN) PT Set at CHF 23 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/abb-abbn-pt-set-at-chf-23-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.