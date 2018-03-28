Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

ABEO stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. 1,218,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,365. The stock has a market cap of $710.77, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.30. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. Abeona Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,040,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,614,000 after acquiring an additional 245,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,081,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 108,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 28,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

