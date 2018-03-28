Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Aberdeen Greater China Fund (NYSE:GCH) Stock Price

News coverage about Aberdeen Greater China Fund (NYSE:GCH) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aberdeen Greater China Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.46 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 43.890572967175 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Aberdeen Greater China Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,643. Aberdeen Greater China Fund has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $14.02.

In other news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou acquired 181,772 shares of Aberdeen Greater China Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,386,666.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aberdeen Greater China Fund

Aberdeen Greater China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment in listed equity securities of companies that are organized under the laws of, and have their principal place of business in, China and/or Hong Kong and/or Taiwan, and during their recent fiscal year derived at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made or services performed in China and/or Hong Kong and/or Taiwan or have at least 50% of their assets in China and/or Hong Kong and/or Taiwan.

