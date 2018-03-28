Abtech (ABHD) vs. Cemtrex (CETX) Critical Contrast

Abtech (OTCMKTS: ABHD) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Get Abtech alerts:

Cemtrex pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Abtech does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Abtech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Cemtrex shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Abtech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Cemtrex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abtech and Cemtrex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abtech $310,000.00 21.04 -$4.13 million N/A N/A Cemtrex $120.62 million 0.25 $4.38 million N/A N/A

Cemtrex has higher revenue and earnings than Abtech.

Risk and Volatility

Abtech has a beta of -2.98, indicating that its stock price is 398% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemtrex has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Abtech and Cemtrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abtech -500.46% N/A -521.23% Cemtrex 3.01% 9.88% 5.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Abtech and Cemtrex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abtech 0 0 0 0 N/A Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cemtrex beats Abtech on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abtech Company Profile

Abtech Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, AbTech Industries, Inc. (AbTech Industries), provides solutions to water contamination issues that are caused by stormwater runoff, industrial processes, water produced in the extractive industries, such as oil and gas drilling, and spills of oil-based fluids in marine environments. The Company operates through the filtration and treatment of polluted water segment. It provides services for the design and selection of water treatment systems, products sales of filtration and treatment systems, installation of the treatment technologies and maintenance of the installed systems. These activities are provided through subcontractors and on some projects the Company may act as a subcontractor to other entities. AbTech Industries has developed a range of products that leverage its cornerstone filtration media technology called Smart Sponge. The technology can be used as a filtration media to remove hydrocarbons and other pollutants from water.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc. is a diversified technology company, which provides solutions to industrial and manufacturing needs. The Company provides manufacturing services of electronic system assemblies; provides broad-based industrial services, instruments and emission monitors for industrial processes, and provides industrial air filtration and environmental control systems. It operates through two segments: Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment and the Industrial Products & Services (IPS) segment. The Company, through its electronics manufacturing services (EMS) group, provides end to end electronic manufacturing services, which include product design and sustaining engineering services, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, testing services, and assembled electronic products. The Industrial Products & Services segment provides single-source services for in plant equipment erection, relocation and maintenance.

Receive News & Ratings for Abtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.