Accenture (ACN) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $150.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

Accenture stock opened at $148.86 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $114.82 and a 52 week high of $165.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $97,102.25, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Accenture will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 36,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.80, for a total value of $5,558,186.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,896,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $246,974.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,078,717.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,512 shares of company stock valued at $18,664,946 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

