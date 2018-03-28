Accenture (ACN) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $165.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $150.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.91.

Accenture (ACN) opened at $148.86 on Tuesday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $114.82 and a fifty-two week high of $165.58. The company has a market cap of $97,102.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $753,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $11,098,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,433 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $226,944.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,560.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,512 shares of company stock worth $18,664,946. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

