Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Receives Add Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 2,560 ($35.37) price target on the stock.

ACSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,190 ($30.26) price objective on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,100 ($42.83) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 2,700 ($37.30) price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,519.40 ($34.81).

Shares of ACSO stock opened at GBX 2,295 ($31.71) on Wednesday. Accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 1,550 ($21.41) and a one year high of GBX 2,385 ($32.95). The stock has a market cap of $595.21 and a P/E ratio of 10,928.57.

Accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the development and application of ticketing, mobile and e-commerce technologies, and virtual queuing solutions for the attractions and leisure industry. The Company’s solutions include accesso LoQueue, accesso Passport, accesso Siriusware and accesso ShoWare.

