Accsys Technologies (AXS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 117 ($1.62) price objective on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.38) target price on shares of Accsys Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Accsys Technologies stock opened at GBX 74.30 ($1.03) on Monday. Accsys Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 57 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 82 ($1.13).

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses.

