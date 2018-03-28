ACM Research (ACMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ACM Research stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 23,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,052. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ACM Research stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.19% of ACM Research as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

Acm Research, Inc develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers uses in manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects in fabricating integrated circuits, or chips. The Company’s Ultra C equipment is designed to remove random defects from a wafer surface, even at an advanced process node (the minimum line width on a chip) of 22 nanometers (nm) or less.

