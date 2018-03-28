Acorn International (ATV) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Acorn International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Acorn International (NYSE ATV) opened at $18.75 on Monday. Acorn International has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $21.84.

Acorn International Company Profile

Acorn International, Inc is a marketing and branding company in China that develops, promotes and sells a portfolio of branded products. The Company’s business is comprised of two main divisions, direct-sales platforms and its nationwide distribution network. The direct-sales business involves marketing and selling products directly to consumers in China through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform.

