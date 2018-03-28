Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $300.62 million.Actuant also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actuant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Actuant from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Actuant from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Actuant currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of Actuant stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Actuant has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,383.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Actuant had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Actuant’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Actuant will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ted Wozniak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,290.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

