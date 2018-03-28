adbank 1-Day Volume Tops $18,468.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One adbank token can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and EtherDelta. adbank has a market cap of $4.80 million and $18,468.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, adbank has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002754 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00719105 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012622 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00146687 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00030224 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

adbank Token Profile

adbank’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,454,660 tokens. adbank’s official website is adbank.network. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

adbank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Kucoin and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

