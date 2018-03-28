AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.35 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. AdEx has a market capitalization of $53.97 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00009155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, EtherDelta, Binance and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002774 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00728050 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012455 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00149057 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00031493 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Bittrex, EtherDelta, Gatecoin and Liqui. It is not presently possible to buy AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.