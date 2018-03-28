Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Stake Raised by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,576,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 22,776.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,327 shares during the period.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,490.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $151.72.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

In related news, Director John C. Brouillard sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $202,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Greco purchased 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,252.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,327.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/advance-auto-parts-inc-aap-stake-raised-by-old-mutual-customised-solutions-proprietary-ltd.html.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive aftermarket parts in North America, serving do-it-for-me (Professional) and do-it-yourself (DIY), customers. The Company’s stores and branches offer a selection of brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles and light and heavy duty trucks.

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.