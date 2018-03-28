Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market cap of $189,228.00 and $44.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. In the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded down 54.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.84 or 0.01663860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004751 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015812 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001285 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00025938 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,412,139,756 coins and its circulating supply is 32,234,319 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to buy Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

