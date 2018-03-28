Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Bond Prices Fall 0.8%

An issue of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) debt fell 0.8% against its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 7.5% coupon and is set to mature on August 15, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $108.22. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. UBS downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Bank of America reissued a “positive” rating and set a $11.52 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.62 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.62.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10,117.73, a P/E ratio of 333.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.73. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 945,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,933,936.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $1,707,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,207,949 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,459.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,241,120 shares of company stock worth $14,869,353 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

