Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:EEMS) by 1,080.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Get iShares alerts:

iShares stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. iShares Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $57.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Has $673,000 Stake in iShares Inc. (EEMS)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/advisor-group-inc-has-673000-stake-in-ishares-inc-eems.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:EEMS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.