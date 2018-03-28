Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income (NYSE:LCM) by 503.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter.

Get Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income alerts:

Shares of Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Has $679,000 Stake in Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income (LCM)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/advisor-group-inc-has-679000-stake-in-advent-claymore-enhanced-growth-income-lcm.html.

Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Profile

Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains from trading in securities, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests approximately 40% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of equity securities and convertible securities of the United States and non-United States issuers, and may invest up to 60% of its managed assets in non-convertible high-yield securities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income (NYSE:LCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.