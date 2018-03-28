Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF (SUB)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF stock opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF has a one year low of $104.54 and a one year high of $106.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st.

About iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

