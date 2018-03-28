Advisor Group Inc. Sells 13,962 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 703,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,135,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 235,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.6% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $67.63. The firm has a market cap of $11,003.84, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Musser sold 2,073 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $137,937.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,784.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 4,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $290,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS set a $60.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc is a logistics company. The Company is a third-party logistics provider, and purchases cargo space from carriers, including airlines and ocean shipping lines on a volume basis and resells that space to its customers. The Company provides a range of customer solutions, such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

