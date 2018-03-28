Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stake in Shopify Inc (US) (SHOP)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify Inc (US) were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (US) in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (US) by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (US) in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (US) in the third quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (US) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 343,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,755,000 after buying an additional 49,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Vetr raised shares of Shopify Inc (US) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.15 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify Inc (US) to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.63.

Shopify Inc (US) stock opened at $128.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14,148.58, a P/E ratio of -306.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $67.05 and a 52-week high of $154.82.

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Shopify Inc (US) had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

