Aecom (ACM) Receives $35.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Aecom to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Aecom from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Aecom alerts:

Shares of Aecom stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 268,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,468. Aecom has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $5,652.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Aecom had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aecom news, insider Lara Poloni sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $182,619.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel R. Tishman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,213.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,136 shares of company stock worth $1,517,467 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aecom by 12.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after buying an additional 43,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Aecom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Aecom by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 515,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aecom by 25.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Aecom during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Aecom (ACM) Receives $35.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/aecom-acm-receives-35-88-consensus-target-price-from-analysts.html.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM is engaged in designing, building, financing and operating infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. The Company’s segments include design and consulting services (DCS), construction services (CS) and management services (MS). Its DCS segment is engaged in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services to commercial and government clients in major end markets, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, water and government.

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.